Chilean blueberry sector shifts to quality and varietal renewal

Increased international competition and higher market requirements are shaping the blueberry sector in Chile, according to discussions at the International Blueberries 2026 Seminar – 40th Chile edition. The Agricultural Research Institute (INIA) participated, addressing competitiveness and production adaptation.

The opening session included INIA national deputy director of R&D María Teresa Pino, ProChile O'Higgins regional director María Sofía Silva, and advisor Jorge Esquivel, who highlighted the need for production adjustments in a changing market environment.

Pino stated that Chile is facing a shift in its competitive position. "Today, Chile doesn't compete on volume or cost, but on sophistication, quality, and reliability," she said. She noted that the sector has been supported by research since its early stages, including variety development and post-harvest handling.

She identified varietal reconversion as a priority. "If we want to maintain competitiveness, varietal reconversion must move forward more decisively, incorporating high-level genetics," she said. She also highlighted production efficiency. "The challenge today is not only to produce more, but to produce better: with greater efficiency, precision, and intelligent use of resources."

Product differentiation was also addressed. "It's not enough to simply reach the markets; we must do so with clear and consistent attributes that allow us to stand out," she said. On post-harvest processes, she added: "It has been key for Chile's positioning, and today we continue to advance in solutions that allow us to ensure better quality at the destination."

INIA presented research developments in post-harvest handling and digital agriculture tools. Pino also highlighted collaboration across the sector. "The development of this industry has been possible thanks to effective collaboration between the public and private sectors," she said, adding that "the future of blueberries in Chile depends on our ability to innovate, differentiate ourselves, and work together effectively."

Source: Blueberries Consulting