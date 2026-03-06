Heavy rainfall slows harvest in Brazil’s semiárido orchards

Rainfall volumes were high in the Semiárido region of Brazil in February. With the exception of Vale do São Francisco (BA/PE), where rainfall remained within the expected range for the month, other regions monitored by the Hortifrúti/Cepea team recorded levels above the historical average for the period, according to Climatempo data.

Mango orchards in Jaíba and Janaúba, in northern Minas Gerais, were the most affected in terms of field operations. Climatempo recorded 127 mm of rainfall in Janaúba through the 27th of the month, which is 61 per cent above the expected February level. Growers reported slower harvesting operations and some reports of lower fruit quality.

Orchards currently in the flowering stage were also affected by the weather conditions. These conditions may affect the expected supply for mid-year, which is usually higher.

In Livramento de Nossa Senhora (BA), rainfall through Friday the 27th reached 133 mm, which is 133 per cent above the February average. Producers in Bahia reported a similar rainfall pattern to that seen in northern Minas Gerais. However, growers indicated that fruit quality has not been affected so far, although harvesting has slowed.

Weather forecasts for March indicate that rainfall may decrease starting in the second week of the month. Lower rainfall levels could support harvesting operations and orchard development, particularly in areas currently in the flowering stage. This may allow a slight increase in fruit availability in the market.

Source: HFBrasil