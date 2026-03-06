Trade fair duo expoSE/expoDirekt celebrates double anniversary in 2026

In just over eight months, the trade fair duo will celebrate its double anniversary at the Karlsruhe Exhibition Center: the 30th expoSE – Europe's leading trade fair for asparagus and berry production with stone fruit cultivation and outdoor vegetables – and the 15th expoDirekt – Germany's largest trade fair for direct agricultural marketing. From November 18 to 19, 2026, the Association of South German Asparagus and Strawberry Growers (VSSE), organizer of the trade fair duo, expects around 430 exhibitors from 16 countries and around 5,300 trade visitors from over 30 nations.

"We have been committed to the asparagus and berry industry for 30 years. With the founding of the association, our former board members established expoSE and later expoDirekt. We are delighted that the European industry meeting place has developed so well. This year, we will be redesigning our VSSE stand with a lecture forum so that specialist forums such as the Stone Fruit Forum, the Berry Technology Forum, and, for the first time, the Shrub Berry Forum can take place in Hall 2," explains VSSE board spokesman Simon Schumacher.

Companies that register for expoSE & expoDirekt by April 30, 2026, will receive an early bird discount of 5% on stand space.

VSSE board spokesman Simon Schumacher with Britta Wirtz and Oliver Brück from Messe Karlsruhe

Applications for the Innovation Award can be submitted until September 30, 2026

Exhibitors at expoSE and expoDirekt can apply for the Innovation Award with their new products until September 30, 2026. An independent jury of experts will review the submissions and award the prizes. The award ceremony will take place on the first day of the trade fair.

Professional exchange at expoSE & expoDirekt

This year, specialist forums such as the 37th Asparagus Day (in German and English), the 4th Berry Technology Forum (in German and English), the 3rd Stone Fruit Forum, the 1st Shrub Berry Forum, and the Direct Marketers Forum will once again provide additional knowledge transfer, exchange, and networking opportunities.

Following its great success last year, the Direct Marketers Forum will once again take place in Hall 1 at the stand of the direct marketing trade journal HOF direkt.

