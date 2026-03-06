"Cohesion and bundling of forces more important than ever"

The new founding of Hochfrucht GmbH was officially announced on February 1. The new sales company is part of the Hochhaus Group and will take over the professional processing of fruit, primarily prunes and sweet cherries from its own cultivation. In the future, regionally produced fruit will be sorted and packaged at the modern location in Mainz for the cooperation partner Obst vom Bodensee Vertriebsgesellschaft, reports managing director Björn Hochhaus (pictured below) on request.

© Hochfrucht GmbH

Value creation within the company

The founding of Hochfrucht GmbH is part of a comprehensive restructuring of the Rhine-Hessian group of companies, Hochhaus continues. The aim is to separate the areas of cultivation and processing and to increase efficiency in operational processes accordingly. "Our core competence remains the production and processing of stone fruit: We accompany the entire process, from blossom to the central warehouse of the respective food retailer. The most important thing is that the added value remains in our business. Quality, flexibility, and reliability are our top priorities."

Almost two-thirds of the total area of the fruit farm is devoted to prune cultivation. Sweet cherries are the second largest crop on the family-run fruit farm. Hochhaus also grows apricots, mirabelle plums, and pears. "Last season, the cherry harvest abroad was somewhat weak, so our sweet cherries attracted significantly more attention in food retail. For prunes and mirabelle plums, however, the marketing situation was more difficult in a much more challenging market environment."

© Hochfrucht GmbH

Sales cooperation with Obst vom Bodensee

In addition to internal restructuring, a sales cooperation agreement was recently signed with Obst vom Bodensee Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH (OvB). According to Hochhaus, the new partnership will create synergies. "Considering the current volatility at the marketing level, I believe that cohesion and the bundling of forces are more important than ever. It is essential to work with each other rather than against each other. In practice, Obst vom Bodensee Vertriebsgesellschaft will take over sales to German food retailers, allowing us to concentrate on our core competence, namely the processing of our fruit. Conversely, OvB has a very good cultivation and service partner in us in the important stone fruit growing region of Rheinhessen."

© Hochfrucht GmbH

High-performance, innovative, and high-tech

Tim Strübing (Managing Director of OvB) adds, "We are delighted to have Hochhaus as a high-performance, innovative, and high-tech production partner at our side, with whom we can strategically take the German stone fruit range to a new level and impress with our performance."

