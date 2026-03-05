Program in Costa Rica supports women in banana-growing communities

Fyffes has reported results from the first six months of the Partnership for Good program, a collaboration between its banana brand Trudi's and CARE International UK. The initiative focuses on women in banana-growing communities in Costa Rica.

The program aims to support women's participation in economic activities and strengthen household food security and community development.

During the first six months, 228 rural women joined the program, organised into nine community groups. Participants took part in six training sessions covering personal development, recognition of rights, prevention of gender-based violence, leadership and communication, business planning, and financial management.

© Fyffes

By December 2025, 108 business plans had been submitted by participants. Proposed activities include agricultural production such as vegetables, fruit, eggs, and livestock, as well as services including food preparation, beauty services, and tailoring. Other proposals include small-scale retail and food processing.

The next phase of the program will include the distribution of seed capital and the launch of business activities. Planned activities also include the introduction of agricultural practices aimed at improving production and strengthening household food security.

A baseline study was conducted at the start of the program to measure conditions related to leadership, economic participation, and food security among participants.

The study found that 1% of participants had adopted at least three agricultural practices considered climate-resilient. Around 15% reported awareness of at least three human rights. The survey also found that 77% of households experienced some level of food insecurity.

© Fyffes

In addition, 79% of women and youth reported confidence in their negotiation and communication skills, while 88% reported participating in household decisions related to agricultural production and income use.

The results of the baseline study are being used to guide program priorities, including training in agricultural practices, business development, and the potential introduction of household kitchen gardens.

For more information:

Michaela Schenider

Fyffes

Tel: +44 1256 383 200

Email: [email protected]

www.fyffes.com