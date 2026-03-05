Dole South Africa and Mahela Group form Letaba Pakkers joint venture

Dole South Africa and the Mahela Group have established a 50/50 joint shareholding in Letaba Pakkers, a packhouse facility located in Limpopo.

The partnership brings together the infrastructure, operational capacity, and commercial activities of both companies, with the aim of strengthening operations at the existing Letaba packing facility.

© Dole SA

According to the companies, the collaboration focuses on developing and maintaining a multi-produce packing operation designed to support growers packing at the facility. The initiative also aims to improve operational efficiency and provide market-related packing rates.

Hannes Nieuwoudt, managing director of Dole South Africa, said the partnership represents a new phase for the packhouse and its role in the regional supply chain.

© Dole SA

"This partnership represents a strategic step forward for Dole South Africa and the Letaba Pakkers facility. Not only will it support regional employment and contribute positively to the local economy, but it also combines our respective strengths to create a strong platform to serve producers with efficiency, transparency, and long-term stability," he said.

The companies said they plan to work with producers, employees, and industry stakeholders as part of the continued development of the Letaba Pakkers operation.

For more information:

Dole South Africa

Tel: +27 21 983 3600

Email: [email protected]

www.dolesa.co.za