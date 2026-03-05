New BOPP film developed for fresh produce flow wrap packaging

Innovia Films has introduced P2G, a clear BOPP film developed for flow wrap packaging of fresh produce, including pre-prepared vegetables.

The film is designed to support gas transmission requirements in fresh produce packaging. According to the company, the material is intended to help maintain product condition throughout the supply chain by allowing appropriate respiration levels, which may support shelf life and reduce food waste.

P2G is heat-sealable on both sides and is designed for use in flow wrap applications. The film provides optical transparency for product visibility and is designed to maintain puncture and impact resistance at lower temperatures during transport and storage. The material is also intended to perform under different climatic conditions.

© Innovia

Megan Hinkley, senior product manager for packaging at Innovia Films, said the product was developed for fresh produce packaging requirements. "P2G represents the next generation of fresh produce packaging," she said. "It combines functionality, reliability, and sustainability to meet the evolving needs of retailers, packers, and consumers, while supporting the industry's transition to more circular packaging solutions."

The film is produced as a mono-material polypropylene structure and can be recycled within existing polypropylene waste streams. The company states that recyclability, combined with extended shelf life potential, can contribute to reductions in food waste.

P2G is also designed to align with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which is expected to enter into force in 2025. The regulation includes targets related to recyclability and reductions in packaging waste.

The film can also incorporate chemically recycled and bio-based ISCC-certified polymers through a mass balance approach. According to the company, this allows manufacturers to include recycled content while maintaining performance characteristics for produce packaging.

Innovia Films also states that extending shelf life can help reduce the environmental impact associated with food waste in supply chains. Reduced spoilage may lower the need for additional production, transport, and replacement shipments.

The material is also printable, allowing packers and retailers to apply branding and product information. The film is intended for packaging products such as leafy greens, chopped vegetables, and other fresh produce items.

