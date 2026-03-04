"Sales have slowed due to the arrival of oranges and mandarins from Egypt and Morocco"

The citrus season in Spain is now going through a period of lower orange and mandarin sales due to the strong pressure of imports from third countries in European markets.

"In the first part of the season, up until January, constant rains were recorded in many growing areas in the Valencian Community. Fortunately, the north of Castellón had relatively good weather, and we were able to obtain a good production of Clemenules, which is our main variety," says Silvana Sorlí, from Frutas Sorli, a family company based in the municipality of Alcalá de Xivert, in Castellón.

© Frutas Sorli

"However, in the second part of the season, from mid-January onwards, sales slowed down due to the arrival of oranges and mandarins from Egypt and Morocco. February is usually a quieter month, but this year there has been less activity than usual. Only in the case of lemons are we seeing more sales," says Silvana.

"In general, there has been a slowdown in activity, while fixed costs have remained at the same level," she says. The company is confident that demand could pick up again in March and the situation could improve.

Although Sorli is now marketing the Gold Nugget mandarin variety, the strong presence of Nadorcott and Tango mandarins from Morocco at low prices is having an impact on sales. "We had heard that adverse weather conditions in Morocco had taken a toll on the supply, but we are seeing quite a different reality in the markets. We are also selling Lane Late oranges of exceptional quality this year, although the abundance of Egyptian fruit is limiting their sales," says the grower and exporter.

"Fruit from these origins is sold already packed at similar or even lower prices than our production costs," says Silvana. "We are at a clear disadvantage when it comes to permitted active ingredients, social obligations or certifications, and although there used to be a clearer difference in terms of quality, we have to acknowledge that, in recent years, competing countries have achieved improvements in this regard."

© Frutas Sorli

This situation is posing a major challenge for Valencian growers and traders. "Some companies are choosing to import, but we prefer to remain committed to domestic fruit while it is still available," she says. Also, more and more fields are being abandoned due to the difficulty in maintaining profitability.

The Sorlí family has been devoted to citrus growing for more than 50 years, and they have a clear idea of how to continue moving forward. "In order to stay afloat in an increasingly competitive market, we believe we have to continue to invest in buying fields to expand our own production. This is the only way in which we'll manage to keep quality, varieties, and supply under control throughout the whole process. It's also essential to continue investing in technology to ensure the cultivation process becomes increasingly efficient, which is why we have recently incorporated drones in our farms."

As a specialist in premium branded fruit, Frutas Sorli works exclusively with wholesale markets, mainly in France, as well as in the domestic market.

For more information:

Silvana Sorlí

Fruits Sorli S.L.U.

Camí Sant Miquel, 5A

12570, Alcalà de Xivert. Castellón. Spain

[email protected]

www.frutassorli.com