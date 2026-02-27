"The lower citrus supply, exacerbated by the weather, has kept prices high"

Andalusia's citrus season started with a low crop forecast. Additionally, heavy rains from November to February, along with squalls and strong winds, have further reduced the available market supply.

"The citrus harvest has frequently been disrupted, and at times we couldn't fulfill orders for several days during the season," stated Oliver Brantl, Export Manager of Guadex. "Since the storms passed, we've been harvesting normally for about a week, but we're still evaluating the damage from excess humidity, which in some farms is quite severe," he added.

© Guadex

Overall, the squalls have negatively impacted citrus quality and decreased marketable supply. "Water saturation, wind, and the falling of fruit have damaged the fruit skins, leading to a higher proportion of lower-quality or second-grade fruit. The damage to oranges is considerable, but it is especially severe for mandarins like Nadorcott or Tango, which were in harvest season," he stated.

Located in Palma del Río, in the Guadalquivir Valley, Guadex produces and sells citrus in Córdoba and Seville from late October to June, mainly oranges and, to a lesser extent, grapefruit and mandarins, including both its own produce and that of third parties. It also produces and exports green asparagus from February through the end of May and watermelon from June to early August. In a typical season, the Córdoba-based company sells up to 50 million kilos.

Demand for oranges has exceeded supply, partly because cold weather in Europe has boosted citrus intake. "We received numerous calls from large retail buyers, so we've primarily concentrated on our main clients," he said. This reduced supply, combined with the adverse weather conditions, has kept prices high. However, according to Oliver, "for many growers, the price increase won't offset the loss due to reduced supply."

© Guadex

Guadex, one of the few companies in the Guadalquivir Valley with its own packing plant, sells produce directly to final destinations. "We have key clients in European retail and occasionally export to Canada and Brazil, depending on seasonal quality and quantity. This year, due to rains, it's risky to send fruit farther. In good years, we can ship to China, South Korea, or the Middle East, but logistics and competition from countries like Egypt have made this hard recently," Oliver explained.

Competition with Egypt continues to intensify. "Outside Europe, especially in countries where we ship by container, Egyptian oranges are very competitive and have captured significant market share from Spanish produce because of their unbeatable prices, driven by very low production costs. Although Egypt is gaining easier access to Europe, Spanish exporters still hold a logistical edge with faster, more efficient, and higher-quality services."

