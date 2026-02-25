Federal District to send 16 producers to Fruit Attraction

The Department of Agriculture of Brazil's Federal District is organizing a delegation of 16 producers to participate in Fruit Attraction in São Paulo from March 24 to 26. The initiative marks the second time a delegation from Brasília has attended the fair, with a focus on export positioning for fruit and vegetable production from the Federal District.

According to the Secretariat of Agriculture, the objective is to facilitate international market access through structured participation in negotiation rounds. "Our direct focus is on exports. We want to transform the potential of our fields into contracts, income generation, and the opening of new markets for the products of the Federal District," said Secretary of Agriculture Rafael Bueno.

The delegation includes blueberry producers, including organic growers, as well as fruit-related businesses linked to rural tourism and agribusiness. Products represented include coconut fiber for agricultural substrates, Brazil nuts, açaí, avocado, lemon, strawberry, Cerrado emperor passion fruit, fruit seedlings, peppers, and cassava.

The action is supported by Emater-DF, Ceasa-DF, and the Ride-DF Fruit Growing Route. The Secretariat stated that the initiative aims to strengthen fruit growing, agro-industry, and products from the Cerrado by facilitating commercial connections and technical support.

The fair provides access to buyers and investors from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and Latin America. It also includes exchange platforms focused on innovation and sustainable practices, as well as domestic business opportunities such as partnerships with hotel and supermarket chains.

In the previous edition, 12 producers from the Federal District participated and held 50 negotiation rounds.

The delegation forms part of broader efforts to position Federal District fruit production within international markets through organized trade participation.

