Brazil and India adopt electronic certificates for Mercosur trade

Trade operations between Brazil and India under Mercosur's agreement will adopt Electronic Certificates of Origin, allowing documents to be issued and signed electronically. The measure is intended to accelerate trade flows and reduce procedural timelines for exporters in both countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding granting legal validity to electronically issued documents was signed in New Delhi by Márcio Elias Rosa, executive secretary of Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services. The agreement enables mutual recognition of digital certificates between Brazil and India.

Under the new system, the time required to issue certificates is expected to fall from up to 48 hours to around 2 hours. "This is a concrete step forward in facilitating bilateral exchanges. By reducing costs, deadlines, and bureaucracy, we create conditions to expand and diversify trade, strengthening a strategic partnership with great growth potential," Márcio Elias Rosa said.

India is Brazil's second-largest trading partner in Asia and fifth-largest globally. In 2025, Brazilian exports totaled approximately US$7 billion, while total bilateral trade exceeded US$15 billion.

The electronic certification framework applies to goods traded under the Mercosur–India agreement, including sectors such as animal or vegetable fats and oils.

The new certificate incorporates digital signatures to ensure authenticity and data integrity, and to support customs verification of preferential origin. Authorities state the measure reduces document fraud risk and facilitates customs control.

Brazil has implemented similar digital certification mechanisms in trade with Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

During the Brazil–India Business Forum in New Delhi, Márcio Elias Rosa highlighted trade facilitation, industrial policy, and investment frameworks. He referred to federal commitments to institutional predictability and stated, "This is a commitment of President Lula. We will ensure an essential tripod for economic activity: legal certainty and political stability."

He also outlined guidelines under Brazil's New Industry Brazil initiative, referencing energy transition, decarbonization, low-carbon hydrogen, biofuels, logistics investment, and digital economy development as part of the competitiveness strategy.

Rosa emphasized long-term productive partnerships in bilateral cooperation. "This is how we will truly strengthen and integrate a new relationship with strong regulatory convergence," he concluded.

The delegation will continue to South Korea for bilateral meetings following the India visit.

Source: MDIC / DatamarNews