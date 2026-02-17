Suriname works to lift EU ban on sopropo exports

Suriname is developing a program to allow the country to resume exports of sopropo to the European Union. Imports of fresh sopropo, also known as bitter melon, were restricted after the introduction of the Thrips palmi pest around 2019. The measure affects certain plants and plant parts and has impacted Suriname's agricultural export flows.

Before the restriction, sopropo accounted for up to 35 per cent of Suriname's fresh produce export volume to Europe. To regain market access, Suriname must implement phytosanitary measures approved by the European Union and demonstrate that exports are free from the pest.

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries Minister Mike Noersalim said the program is being structured to overturn the ban imposed after the presence of thrips was identified in shipments.

He confirmed that discussions have taken place with vegetable exporters and other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Tourism, and the Ministry of Justice and Police.

"Suriname's success as an exporting country depends on all the stakeholders involved in this process," Noersalim said. He added that consultations have addressed phytosanitary requirements as well as organisational aspects linked to export management.

According to the minister, the policy framework is designed to support agricultural sector development and increase export volumes of agricultural commodities. The approach includes ongoing engagement with vegetable exporters to address bottlenecks and work toward operational solutions.

"It is a process and requires a new way of thinking. But we are not shying away from the challenges surrounding vegetable exports," Noersalim said.

The program is positioned as part of a broader effort to re-establish compliance with EU regulations and restore export continuity for Suriname's horticultural sector.

Source: St Kitts Nevis Observer