New Zealand kiwifruit harvest begins with 221 million tray forecast

The first kiwifruit harvest of the 2026 season began in South Auckland, where orchardist Pav Singh Gakhal and his family harvested five hectares of the Red variety over the weekend. It is the 26-year-old's first full crop on the new development, which he runs with his brother Deep, wife Jas, parents Major and Jaswinder, and extended family members.

"We struggled last year and learned some really good lessons and put in a lot of hard work," he said. "We're pretty happy with the size we've managed to achieve this year, and we're really excited to see our kiwifruit get out to customers around the world."

Zespri's RubyRed is the first variety harvested for supermarket programmes in New Zealand and selected export markets, followed by Gold and Green. Harvest typically peaks in mid-April and runs through June.

© NZKGI

Despite weather disruptions across producing regions, total production is forecast at just over 221 million trays, above last season's almost 217 million trays. Each tray averages around 30 pieces of fruit. Wind, rain, and hail affected regions from Northland to the top of the South Island, though the number of growers impacted by recent severe weather remains limited and is not expected to materially affect total output.

Transport remains a concern in parts of the North Island. The vulnerability of State Highway 2 through the Waioweka Gorge has created uncertainty for Gisborne growers packing fruit in Ōpōtiki. The East Coast region includes approximately 644 hectares of kiwifruit. Alternative routing via Taupō and Rotorua adds distance, cost, and transit time. "If State Highway 2 and this lifeline through Taupō were to be inaccessible for an extended period, there would be a material impact on the profitability of the East Coast and also Hawke's Bay harvests," said NZKGI CEO Colin Bond, noting the industry contributes around US$100 million to the Gisborne economy.

Kiwifruit is New Zealand's largest horticultural export. From 2024 to 2025, it contributed approximately US$3 billion to regional economies. Sales are projected to increase from US$4.9 billion in 2026, equivalent to 211.6 million trays, to US$6.2 billion in 2030, or 239.7 million trays.

Harvest from March to June requires a large seasonal workforce across orchards and packhouses. In 2025, the average orchard pay rate was 11 per cent above minimum wage at about US$25.70 per hour, with rates ranging up to US$50 per hour. Packhouse wages averaged US$25.63 for unskilled workers and US$28.54 for skilled roles.

Zespri CEO Jason Te Brake said growers are positive as harvest begins. "We've started 2026 on the back of Zespri's largest ever crop and strong global demand," he said, adding that focus remains on fruit quality and delivery across 50 international markets.

