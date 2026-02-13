Strawberry pop-up highlights premium varieties at Lumine Agri Marche Tokyo

Fruit curation brand ORVIIA, founded by presenter Yumi Nagashima, will hold its first physical pop-up at Lumine Agri Marche in Shinjuku, Tokyo, from February 20 to 22, 2026. The activation focuses on strawberries from the second harvest, positioned at the seasonal peak in terms of balance between acidity and sweetness.

The pop-up features red and white strawberry varieties, allowing visitors to compare aroma, sweetness, and texture. Yumi Nagashima will be present to explain varietal characteristics and share background from producers. The initiative connects consumers with fruit typically supplied to luxury hotels and restaurants.

Lumine Agri Marche, located outside JR Shinjuku Station at Newoman Shinjuku, promotes links between agriculture and urban consumers. ORVIIA participates during the final three days of the broader event. Opening times are Thursday and Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm, Saturday from 1 pm to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Japan's premium fruit segment has expanded steadily, with strawberries leading the category. Production is conducted under controlled conditions to optimize shape, flavour balance, and uniformity. White varieties have gained market share in recent years due to their mild sweetness and distinct appearance. Consumer demand centres on provenance and harvest timing.

Nagashima previously worked as a presenter on Fuji TV and has reported on agriculture and producers. She founded ORVIIA after testing hundreds of varieties and selecting fruit based on flavour balance. The brand was initially launched online and is now expanding into physical retail.

At the pop-up, ORVIIA presents strawberries selected from more than 300 evaluated varieties. Red cultivars include Akama, Kotoka, and Tochou. White cultivars include Milky Berry, Cotton Berry, and Alabaster Snow. The concept enables side-by-side comparison of different flavour profiles and aftertaste characteristics.

Limited edition packs are available during the event. The 2026 Edition Limited Box Beni contains three red varieties and is priced at US$10.00. The 2026 Edition Limited Box Shiro contains three white varieties and is priced at US$13.20. The ORVIIA CUVÉE box, which combines 15 strawberries from five varieties, is priced at US$105.00 in its standard format.

Strawberries are handled shortly before the event to maintain freshness, with refrigerated transport to Shinjuku. Packaging is designed to protect the fruit structure during distribution.

The event forms part of a broader trend to increase urban engagement with seasonal horticultural production and curated premium fruit offerings in Japan.

Source: mix vale