"Early variety change for clementines"

After a somewhat bumpy start, the outlook for the second half of this year's citrus season is quite positive. "We started with the first early varieties of clementines in mid-October, but with lower supply volumes compared to last year. There was a significant decline in harvest volumes, particularly for the Clemenules variety. In line with forecasts, the variety change to Tango and Nadorcott took place this year immediately after Christmas, about 2-3 weeks earlier than usual," reports Rolf Krauter, a specialist citrus fruit trader at the Stuttgart wholesale market and managing director of Wirth & Co GmbH, which is based there. The quality has been satisfactory up to now, thanks to strict selection and testing on-site by our own employees.

The start of the clementine season was followed at the end of October/beginning of November by the first shipments of Spanish oranges, all of which were of good quality. However, availability was also limited at the start of the season, as the first shipments were affected by the slightly delayed ripening window, Krauter continues. "For oranges, the switch to Lane-Late is currently taking place, followed by Navel-Late. We are currently quite satisfied with the quality and quantities."

© Wirth & Co KG

Oranges and mandarins in 1 kg nets

Water shortage threatens citrus cultivation

Buyers are currently finding excellent quality, especially in the mandarin sector, but exporters' prices are higher than in recent years, which is not always feasible in terms of sales. Krauter: "As in previous years, demand remains consistently high in the second half of the season. Nevertheless, it is assumed that the mandarin season will end earlier than last year. This is not only due to the early start to the season, but also to the high humidity, although it is not yet clear exactly how the heavy rainfall will impact the shelf life of the produce. We will have to wait and see how demand for citrus fruits develops over the following weeks."

In the long term, water scarcity remains a noticeable factor at the source, with a corresponding impact on yields and fruit quality. "The unfavorable weather conditions, coupled with the limited water supply, have also led to a drop in clementine yields this year, especially for Clemenules. Accordingly, improved irrigation efficiency and sustainable water management will become an important issue in the future," predicts Krauter.

© Wirth & Co GmbH

Leaf Nadorcott in wooden crates and oranges 10 kg

Stable citrus sales

Wirth & Co. GmbH distributes the internationally protected citrus brand 'Süsse Susi'. The brand fruit originated in the 1980s. According to Krauter, the price sensitivity of many consumers also has an impact on citrus sales. "We are observing that consumers are paying more attention to promotions and value-for-money offers. As a premium supplier, we therefore have to pay even more attention to the quality, taste, and preparation of our goods. We are strictly pursuing this path with our 'Süsse Susi' brand, and the demand for 'Süsse Susi' products shows us that this is the way to go." The Süsse Susi range (primarily oranges and clementines) is not only sold in the tried-and-tested 1 kg nets, but increasingly also in attractive, presentation-friendly variants, he continues.

© Wirth & Co GmbH

Nadorcott in 10 kg cartons

Apart from the current market situation, citrus consumption in Germany can still be considered stable. Oranges and clementines are an integral part of everyday life due to their high vitamin C content, especially in the winter months, Krauter emphasizes. "We have also noticed that clementines and mandarins, especially in the premium segment, continue to enjoy great popularity. The same applies to premium oranges, by the way. The key factor here is always to offer the best possible produce in terms of quality, taste, calibration, and appearance." Varieties such as Cara Cara, Chocolate Orange, Sanguinelli, Tarocco, and Tangelo (a cross between grapefruit and tango mandarin) round off the citrus category.



The company's headquarters at the Stuttgart wholesale market

Wholesale market as an important flagship and distribution center

Despite the ever-present challenges, the general mood at the local wholesale market remains stable. "The aforementioned price sensitivity in the trade and the structural challenges will continue to present us retailers with additional tasks in the future. Nevertheless, we are convinced that the wholesale market will remain an important hub for fresh produce with high appeal for specialist retailers and regional buyers. For us as premium suppliers in particular, wholesale markets continue to be an essential flagship and distribution center," he concludes.

