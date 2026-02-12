São Paulo mango volumes up despite disease pressure

With the start of February, the 2025/26 mango season in Brazil, São Paulo state, is nearing its conclusion. Overall, the campaign is moving toward a better result compared to 2024/25.

Marketing of Tommy Atkins mangoes began in October and continued through the first half of January. The Palmer harvest started in the second week of December and is expected to finish in the first half of February.

After the turn of the year, bacterial disease pressure increased, particularly in Palmer orchards. Some growers reported losses of up to 60 per cent of planted areas, with fruit quality falling below processing standards.

Despite these issues, orchard performance between October and January, especially for Tommy Atkins, is expected to support a recovery of 30 per cent to 40 per cent in total volumes compared to 2024/25.

With higher fruit availability, prices remained close to last season's levels. Tommy Atkins recorded the highest values, trading at an average of US$0.25 per kg, around 15 per cent above the average price of Palmer during the same period.

From an industrial standpoint, processing volumes are projected to remain below last season. The Indian industry, a key market for Brazilian mango pulp, is currently holding domestic stocks. As a result, mango pulp processing in Brazil is expected to range between 18,000 and 20,000 tons, representing a decline of approximately 15 per cent compared to the previous campaign.

Source: HFBrasil