Peruvian fruit and vegetable exports reach US$8.104 billion in 2025

Peru's Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation reported that agro-export sales reached US$15.013 billion by the end of 2025, an increase of 17.3% compared with the previous year.

Within this total, non-traditional agricultural exports accounted for US$13.101 billion, up 13.3% year on year. Fruit and vegetable shipments reached US$8.104 billion by December 2025, representing 61.9% of non-traditional agro-exports and an 11.5% increase compared with 2024.

The leading fruit and vegetable products included fresh blueberries at US$2.457 billion with an 18.8% share, fresh grapes at US$1.960 billion with a 15% share, avocados at US$1.363 billion representing 10.4%, and fresh asparagus at US$409 million with a 3.1% share.

Other fruit categories showing export growth included fresh mangoes at US$339 million with a 2.6% share, other citrus fruits at US$250 million with a 1.9% share, and other fruits and nuts at US$197 million, representing 1.5%.

Among the products with the highest contribution during the period were fresh grapes at 15%, fresh blueberries at 8.2%, and avocados at 9.2%, according to the ministry's data.

The top ten destination countries for Peruvian agricultural exports between January and December were the United States, the Netherlands, Spain, Mexico, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, Chile, Canada, and Ecuador. Together, these markets accounted for 77.5% of the total export value during the period under review.

Between January and December, the agricultural trade balance recorded a surplus of US$8.168 billion, up 26% compared with the same period last year. The increase was attributed to a stronger inflow of U.S. dollars from agricultural exports, which rose by US$2.216 billion compared with 2024.

"We are seeing a new agro-exports record. From Midagri, we will continue arranging access for Peruvian products worldwide and keep boosting the diversification of the country's export supply, increasingly involving small-scale farming in export activity," Agrarian Development and Irrigation Minister Vladimir Cuno said.

Source: Andina