Orsero targets up to €1.74 billion in revenue for 2026

The Board of Directors of Orsero S.p.A. has released its guidance for the 2026 financial year, based on the budget projections approved by the board. The guidance is shared as part of the group's ongoing dialogue with shareholders and stakeholders.

According to the outlook, forecasts for 2026 point to a consolidation of the group's core business performance, with a slight increase in revenues and stable profitability. Overall profitability is expected to remain at satisfactory levels, while the group's capital and financial structure is considered sufficient to support planned growth investments. The projected cash generation is expected to support investments during the period, shareholder remuneration, and a further improvement in the projected net financial position.

For the Distribution business unit, revenues are expected to increase despite lower projected banana volumes. The decline in banana sales volumes is attributed to continued competitive pressure on selling prices.

The Shipping business unit is expected to see lower revenues and profitability in 2026. This reflects an anticipated decline in the loading factor compared with the record levels reached in 2025, alongside higher projected operating costs.

For 2026, Orsero plans investments of approximately € 5 million in operating facilities in Spain and in the fresh-cut business in Italy. Total investments in operating fixed assets are projected to be between € 14 million and € 16 million.

Financial guidance for FY 2026

Net sales are expected to range between € 1,700 and € 1,740 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected between € 78 million and € 83 million.

Adjusted net profit is expected to be between € 25 million and € 29 million.

Net financial position is projected between € 107 million and € 102 million.

Commenting on the guidance, Raffaella Orsero, Vice-chair and CEO of Orsero, and Matteo Colombini, co-CEO and CFO, stated:

"The 2026 Guidance confirms the expected positive performance of the Group's core business, with the Distribution BU expected at satisfactory levels, in line with its current excellent performance.

The focus continues on high-value-added product categories, which are expected to grow further and drive the Group's future development. The quality of revenues should also be assessed in light of the expected reduction of the banana product, due to strong competitive pressure on sales prices. As far as the Shipping BU is concerned, the maritime freight scenario is expected to remain substantially unchanged, but with an increase in operating costs and a slight decline in the loading factor compared to the record levels of 2025.

The capital and financial structure are adequate to support the Group's growth strategy, which remains focused on continued organic expansion and development through M&A transactions.

In 2026, we will work on growth initiatives in Spain and Italy, supporting value-added product categories, and we will remain focused on expanding the Group's activities in new markets."

