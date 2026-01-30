India increases subsidies for dragon fruit cultivation

Dragon fruit cultivation remains limited to a small number of locations within the state, despite the crop's recognised market positioning linked to its antioxidant content. To encourage wider adoption, the state government introduced a subsidy scheme several years ago, which was revised upward in the 2025/26 financial year.

Under the updated scheme, subsidies have been increased to US$1,945 per hectare from US$1,153 per hectare. Small and marginal farmers are eligible for a 100 per cent subsidy, while other growers can claim up to 75 per cent support.

Officials from the Department of Horticulture report that dragon fruit cultivation has been established in the Thogamalai, Kulithalai, Aravakurichi, and Kadavur blocks. To date, six farmers have received a combined subsidy amounting to US$6,563 for cultivating the crop. A total of nine hectares have so far been brought under dragon fruit production in the district.

The district collector, M. Thangavel, visited a dragon fruit field in Iraniyamangalam, located in the Kulithalai block, on Thursday. During the visit, he stated that local climatic conditions are suitable for the crop. According to the collector, dragon fruit plants have an expected lifespan of up to 20 years, start producing fruit within the first year, and generally reach full production levels after three to four years. He also noted that farmers can make use of the existing subsidy scheme when establishing new plantings.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by state authorities to diversify horticultural production and encourage the adoption of crops with longer production cycles.

Source: The Hindu