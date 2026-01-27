Melbourne wholesale market opens to public on Saturdays

Melbourne's wholesale market will open to the public for the first time with the introduction of Melbourne Market Super Saturdays, a Saturday morning market format allowing public access to bulk fresh produce and flowers.

The initiative will launch on Saturday, 31 January 2026, and will run each Saturday from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm. During these hours, parts of the Melbourne Market trading floor will be accessible to the public.

Super Saturdays are operated by the Melbourne Market Authority in cooperation with market traders. The concept allows members of the public to purchase fruit, vegetables, and cut flowers in bulk formats, such as boxes, trays, or bunches, directly from growers and wholesalers. Pricing reflects wholesale trading structures rather than retail formats.

© Melbourne Market Authority

Seasonal produce available at launch is expected to include tomatoes, berries, mangoes, melons, zucchini, capsicum, apricots, and other stone fruit. Purchases are intended for bulk buying, with the option for customers to share quantities with others.

The first day of trading will include limited-volume offers, such as boxed nectarines, tray packs of nectarines and peaches, and eggs, subject to availability. These offers are restricted by quantity and supplier participation.

Malcom Lum, Acting CEO of the Melbourne Market Authority, said the opening represents a shift in how the market engages with the wider community. He noted that public access will provide insight into wholesale food distribution while maintaining the market's primary function.

Super Saturdays will operate alongside food and beverage vendors located on-site. Offerings include takeaway meals and snacks provided by food trucks, with additional activities available for visiting families.

© Melbourne Market Authority

The Melbourne Market, located in Epping, is Victoria's central wholesale trading hub for fruit, vegetables, and cut flowers. The market has operated as a wholesale-only facility since its establishment, supplying thousands of businesses that trade during early morning hours throughout the week. Outside of Super Saturdays, operations at the market will continue as business-to-business trade only.

© Melbourne Market AuthorityFor more information:

Melbourne Market Authority

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9258 6144

Email: [email protected]

www.melbournemarket.com.au