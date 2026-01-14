Andalusia makes up 32% of Europe's blueberry production

According to the Andalusian Government's 2024/2025 report, Andalusia accounts for about 32% of EU blueberry production, ranking Spain second after Poland at 33.7%. The report emphasizes the crop's strategic importance to Andalusian agriculture, especially in Huelva.

Almost all of Andalusia's production is concentrated in Huelva, which produces over 94% of Spain's blueberries. This reinforces Huelva's role as the country's main hub and a key reference point in Europe. Last season, regional output was estimated at 66,600 tons, representing a 16.3% increase from the previous year.

This growth was driven by both an expansion of cultivated land and a rebound in yields. The blueberry planting area in Andalusia reached 4,700 hectares, up 4% year-on-year and 11.9% above the average for 2021-2024. Meanwhile, the average yield was 14.8 tons per hectare, a 16.8% increase after several years of greater production instability.

Huelva's blueberry sector is characterized by a heavy reliance on various production systems. 75. 3% of the cultivated area uses integrated production methods, and 19. 2% is organic. This approach enhances the product's competitiveness in European markets and aligns with sustainability and traceability standards.

In terms of trade, Andalusia plays a significant role in the EU's international commerce. The EU exports 47.3. 3% of the blueberries sold worldwide, with Spain and the Netherlands being the main countries of origin within the bloc. According to the report, Spain accounts for about 11% of global exports, and Andalusian blueberries are a key supplier to the EU market, particularly during peak season.

The document also notes that Andalusia exports more blueberries than it produces, which makes imports necessary to meet demand. Morocco is strengthening its position as the main foreign supplier, accounting for 65% of Andalusian blueberry imports. This trend is driven by strong European demand and the region's role as a logistical and commercial hub in southern Europe.

Blueberries have become a vital crop for Andalusian agriculture, boosting productivity, exports, and employment, and positioning Huelva as a major EU agri-food hub.

