Ceará confirms pest-free status for melon and watermelon exports

Fruit production areas in Ceará, Brazil, have retained official recognition as free of the cucurbit fly Anastrepha grandis following the publication of Ordinance SDA/MAPA No. 1,511 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. The regulation confirms the phytosanitary status required for exports of crops such as melon and watermelon to markets with strict import protocols.

According to the Secretariat of Economic Development, the pest-free designation is a technical prerequisite for access to destinations including the United States, China, and countries of the European Union. Without this recognition, exports of cucurbits from the region would be subject to phytosanitary restrictions that limit market access.

The recognised area covers the Baixo Jaguaribe production hub and expansion zones across ten municipalities: Aracati, Fortim, Jaguaruana, Icapuí, Itaiçaba, Limoeiro do Norte, Palhano, Quixeré, Russas, and Tabuleiro do Norte. The districts of Aruaru, in Morada Nova, and Curupira, in Ocara, are also included.

The status is maintained on an ongoing basis, subject to continuous monitoring by the Ceará Agricultural Defense Agency, which operates under the Secretariat of Economic Development. This framework provides regulatory certainty for production and export planning. The text notes that companies, including Itaueira Agropecuária and Agrícola Famosa, have recently started or expanded operations in areas such as Ocara and Morada Nova, contributing to employment in the region.

"Official recognition is what allows us to participate in fairs like Fruit Logistica in Berlin, showcasing Ceará as the only state in Latin America with this unique condition for cucurbits," said Domingos Filho, Secretary of the Secretariat of Economic Development.

Commenting on the revalidation, Domingos Filho said the decision by the Ministry of Agriculture "is not only a technical victory for our agricultural defense, but a watershed moment for the state's economy. This decree ensures that 10 of our strategic municipalities and districts, such as Morada Nova and Ocara, remain open to the most demanding markets in the world."

Silvio Carlos, executive secretary for Agribusiness at the Secretariat, said the indefinite-term recognition provides clarity for investment decisions. "When the international market looks at Ceará and sees a rigorous and revalidated phytosanitary status, it feels confident to install new processing plants and expand planting areas. This translates directly into more jobs in the countryside and a robust increase in our fruit exports," he said.

Anastrepha grandis is a fruit fly species that targets cucurbits such as melon, watermelon, and pumpkin. Its detection in export consignments can lead to the suspension of shipments from affected regions. The pest-free designation confirms that monitoring systems and natural or artificial barriers prevent its presence within the defined area.

Source: Sinal News / Abrafrutas