Uganda calls for coordinated development in horticulture sector

Stakeholders in Uganda's horticulture sector have called for coordinated action to improve access to quality inputs, skills development, technology adoption, and market linkages. The call was made during a horticulture symposium held at Gudie Leisure Farm, bringing together policymakers, researchers, exporters, academics, processors, farmer organisations, and development partners.

Professor Gudula Naiga Basasa, Managing Director and Founder of Gudie Leisure Farm, said the meeting aimed to encourage dialogue across the value chain. "Today, we are very privileged to host the horticulture symposium at Gudie Leisure Farm. This meeting has brought together different actors along the horticulture value chain, including researchers, policymakers from the ministries of trade and agriculture, practitioners, exporters, incubation centres such as the Uganda Industrial Research Institute, and academics," she said.

Discussions focused on the contribution of fruit and vegetables to nutrition and livelihoods. "Vegetables and fruits give us healthier and more productive people who can serve the economy and also engage in horticulture as a business for both local and export markets," Prof Basasa said.

However, participants highlighted persistent constraints at the farm level. "One of the major challenges is access to authentic inputs. Farmers struggle to know where to get genuine seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and appropriate technologies for vegetable and fruit production," she said. She added that the same challenge limits organic production. "The organic market has great potential, but it is very difficult to tap into it if we do not have the right organic inputs."

Skills development and coordination were also raised as issues. "When farmers are producing, they often don't know who else is producing the same crop. If there is demand for larger volumes, they don't know who to turn to," Prof Basasa said, noting gaps in access to market information.

On nutrition, Damali Ssali, Country Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition Uganda, said consumption remains low. "Research shows that Ugandans consume only about 28 grams of vegetables per day compared to the recommended 400 grams," she said, adding that poor diets contribute to anaemia among children and women.

Technology and post-harvest handling were identified as priorities. "Technology is very critical, from farm-level production to value addition and even marketing," said Professor Charles Kwesiga, Executive Director of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute. He added that contamination risks remain an issue in the market.

From the export perspective, Prisca Besigomwe, Acting Executive Director of HortiFresh Association Uganda Limited, stressed market-driven production. "You need to study your market first, understand what is demanded, the standards required, and then work backwards," she said, adding that group production helps ensure consistent volumes for export.

