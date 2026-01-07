Alnico Systems joins ABB Robotics as authorised value provider

ABB Robotics Australia has added Alnico Systems Pty Ltd as an Authorised Value Provider (AVP). Alnico Systems is based on the Central Coast of New South Wales and operates as an industrial automation systems integrator, providing services ranging from system design and pre-sales consulting to the supply and integration of industrial robots, machine vision, AGVs, conveying systems, and industrial control solutions.

The company focuses on customised, turnkey automation projects designed around specific operational requirements. Its work includes automation systems for high-volume fruit processing, with projects delivered for customers such as The Avocado Collective and Bendotti Avocado in Western Australia.

Alnico Systems operates with a core team of five engineers, supported by specialist installation and commissioning contractors. This structure allows the company to deliver projects across sectors, including food and beverage, agriculture, and logistics.

In addition to integration services, Alnico Systems designs and manufactures proprietary equipment, including high-speed tray-stacking machines and pallet-scanning systems that read barcodes across full pallets of fruit trays. These systems are commonly used in post-harvest environments such as packing sheds.

Director Jamie has worked with ABB robots since 2001 and formalised the relationship with ABB by joining its Channel Partner network in 2020. Since then, Alnico Systems has delivered multiple automation systems incorporating ABB industrial robots. The company has also developed specialised tooling, including a custom robotic gripper for palletising fruit trays such as avocados, citrus, mangoes, and bananas. These systems are typically built around ABB palletising robots, including the IRB 660.

Jamie says ABB robotic technology is used to improve throughput, efficiency, and consistency in customer operations. Alnico Systems provides end-to-end project delivery, covering project management, installation, commissioning, after-sales support, and ongoing service.

As an ABB Robotics AVP, Alnico Systems will have access to technical support, training, and tools such as ABB's RobotStudio® offline programming and simulation software. The AVP status is intended to support closer collaboration between ABB and its integration partners.

Peter Bradbury, ABB Robotics Channel Partner Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said Alnico Systems has installed ABB robots for many years and has been active in large fruit and vegetable packing facilities.

Recent projects include an automation system for Bendotti Avocado, designed to handle up to 5,000 trays per hour using two ABB palletising systems. Alnico Systems is also preparing to begin installation on a new project for The Avocado Collective, involving multiple palletising robots, tray-handling lines, pallet scanning, and conveying systems to support an upgraded grading operation.

