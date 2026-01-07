Botswana introduces seasonal restriction on 16 vegetable imports

Botswana has announced a temporary restriction on imports of 16 vegetable types, including tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and potatoes. The measure was announced this week by the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture and is intended to align local supply with domestic demand following oversupply in the market. Authorities have stated that the restriction differs from the 2021 vegetable ban and is aimed at stabilising market conditions for local producers.

Pressure on the government intensified in recent months after commercial farmers in the Tuli block reported financial losses, citing unsold volumes and vegetables left to rot in fields. Farmers pointed to oversupply, limited local consumption linked to economic challenges, and insufficient stakeholder engagement, while still acknowledging the role of import restrictions in protecting local production.

Tuli Block farmers said large volumes remained unsold, resulting in losses for commercial growers. The situation has also prompted responses from farming organisations outside Botswana, particularly in South Africa, where the restriction has been criticised as a return to earlier trade measures.

The Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa has described the restriction as a reinstatement of the 2021 ban and a policy reversal by Botswana's current administration. Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo stated that the move contradicts earlier decisions to lift similar measures. The organisation has also argued that the restriction violates the Southern African Customs Union free trade framework.

"We continuously see countries restricting imports of agricultural products on short notice, with limited communication to other countries," Sihlobo said. "They blocked South Africa's vegetable imports in 2021 and at various points in subsequent years."

"The Southern African Customs Union bloc promotes free trade and economic integration. Nevertheless, the SACU agreement contains a loophole that allows such restrictions.... Of course, this action has had a financial impact on South African farmers, who have for many years produced for the domestic market and the region at large," Sihlobo said.

Sihlobo added that South Africa's response should be "sensitive but firm" and said restrictions should have time limits once Botswana's producers can compete in open markets.

Within Botswana, views differ. Duncan Ramooki of the Mosisedi commercial farmers association said consultation with South African producers was not required. "It's not necessary for the government to have engaged with SA producers and the government. This is not even a ban, it's a seasonal restriction that is the result of excessive supply from local producers," he said.

Ramooki added that the government has a responsibility to manage domestic supply and demand and support local producers. The 2021 ban on 16 vegetables was accompanied by public investment in boreholes, shade nets, and tunnels. While production increased, challenges emerged around pricing and quality.

Vice President and Minister of Finance Ndaba Gaolathe later criticised the earlier ban in Parliament. "I put it to you that a vegetable ban is bad economics, very bad economics," he said, warning of higher food costs and impacts on low-income households. He suggested alternatives, including targeted subsidies, research and development, and farmer mentorship rather than import bans.

Source: Mmegionline