Chile prepares cherry logistics for China’s Lunar New Year

DP World is expanding capacity, adjusting vessel operations, and strengthening cold-chain systems at its San Antonio terminal in preparation for Chile's 2026 cherry export season. China remains the primary destination for Chilean cherries, receiving nearly 90 percent of the crop. Demand typically peaks ahead of the Lunar New Year, making this the most time-sensitive period for exporters.

To prepare for the seasonal increase, DP World is adding personnel and upgrading infrastructure and technology across its reefer operations. The company is also coordinating with shipping lines, exporters, maritime agencies, and customs authorities to maintain express services to Asia.

Last season, the terminal handled more than 12.8 million boxes of cherries, double the previous year's volume. The facility operates more than 2,700 reefer plugs and uses automated systems to support cargo throughput. In 2024, the value of Chile's cherry exports reached US$3.1 billion.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: "Chile's cherry exports are one of the country's most important agricultural trade flows, and DP World is proud to help ensure their quality and timely arrival to global markets." He added that coordinated planning and existing infrastructure position the terminal to manage the upcoming season.

For the 2025–2026 campaign, DP World expects 13 cherry vessels carrying about 14,800 TEU. The number of refrigerated cherry containers is projected to increase from 4,850 to 5,350 units. The season is set to begin on November 28 with the arrival of the CMA CGM FORT JAME, reach peak activity between December 16 and 22, and conclude on January 17 with the CMA CGM LITANI. Additional vessel frequency from the ACSA service may extend exports into the third week of January.

To manage rising volumes and maintain cold-chain integrity, DP World reports that it has increased the number of refrigeration technicians by 20 percent and deployed additional power packs to free reefer racks for cherry shipments. It has also introduced real-time remote monitoring for all connected containers and expanded maintenance and repair capacity for refrigerated units. Temperature and treatment data are being downloaded for more than 450 containers. The terminal continues to use its export scheduling system to manage truck flow and yard operations, while automated vacuum-mooring technology is being used to support vessel handling.

Direct services remain central to the logistics plan. CMA CGM's ACSA service and ZIM's Albatros service will continue offering connections to Asian markets. CMA CGM's Cherry Express 2025 is scheduled to operate between November 28 and January 16 with a 23-day transit time to Shanghai.

