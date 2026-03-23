Dutch storage firm automates seed potato processing and logistics

On Welbergsweg in Steenbergen, brothers Corné and John Jacobs run Koelhuis Jacobs together. The company focuses on the storage, processing, and logistical handling of agricultural products. "We have always been progressive," says Corné. "But in our own way. Practical, down-to-earth and focused on quality." Founded in 1958, the company chose crate storage for seed and ware potatoes as early as 1970. "That's what our father was doing back then," John explains. "Boxes ensure quality and preservation."

Koelhuis Jacobs operates with a compact organisation. Corné and John form the core, supported by one permanent employee. Their father, now 87 years old, is still regularly present at the company. "He still helps out where he can," says John. "That typifies us: short lines of communication and staying involved ourselves."

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When the brothers took over the farm more than 20 years ago, the focus was still partly on arable farming. Due to external factors, such as diseases in rented plots, further expansion in cultivation became more difficult. The focus shifted toward storage and transshipment for third parties. Today, activities include storage of seed potatoes and onions, cutting oversized seed potatoes, and drying grass seed.

The ambition

In 2022, all activities were brought together at one location. "Less transport, less driving, and much more efficient work," says Corné. The work remains dependent on external conditions. "Cutting seed potatoes is completely dependent on weather and planting time," John explains. "You have to be able to switch quickly."

The challenge

Five years ago, Koelhuis Jacobs began cutting seed potatoes. What started as largely manual work was gradually automated. In 2021, equipment was introduced, starting with a MonoFilr and later a TwinFilr. "Capacity and throughput were decisive," says Corné. "Unloading trucks without downtime really makes a difference in practice."

The line was expanded with a second TwinFilr and later with stackers and automated box logistics. "We deliberately didn't do everything at once," says John. "We wanted to expand as needed."

The solution

Automatic box logistics around cutting now forms the core of the process. The system combines equipment to empty boxes, cut potatoes, and refill the same boxes. Behind this setup, a cutting line supports throughput, allowing potatoes to be filled and stacked after cutting. "But more important than capacity is the result," says John. "Knowing that the process is running."

The modular setup allows for adjustments over time. "You can keep expanding when it fits," says Corné.

The result

With this setup, capacity has increased while the process remains controlled. Where manual work and forklift movements were previously required, operations are now more structured. "Peace of mind in the process is more important to us than maximum capacity," says John. "Knowing that the process is running."

"The market remains fickle," says John. "But we can shift gears. And that gives peace of mind."

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