Spain will start its onion harvest in three weeks, but expects a gap in June

In about three weeks, the first early onion harvests will begin in southern Spain, where the crops have generally recovered after the squalls at the start of February. However, the sector is still monitoring the upcoming weather, particularly the rainfall forecast for the coming days.

There was concern about the impact of heavy rains, but overall, crops are recovering well despite some quality issues in certain areas," stated José Vicente Darder, President of ACEC.

"In Andalusia, onion fields along flooded riverbeds were destroyed. Fortunately, these accounted for only a small fraction of the region's extensive onion production, which is mostly in mountainous, less flood-prone areas. However, we expect a production shortfall in June because the persistent rain delayed planting," he said.

According to José Vicente Darder, while the onion crop area in Andalusia is decreasing compared to the previous season, it remains stable in areas such as Murcia and the Valencia region. In La Mancha, the most representative region in Spain, some crops are likely to be delayed because planting was postponed due to persistent rainfall.

For more information:

ACEC

C/ Hernán Cortés n.º 4

46004, Valencia (Valencia)

Tel: +34 963517409

Email: [email protected]