Rain hits potato fields in Bangladesh’s Rangpur region

Potato growers in Bangladesh's Rangpur division are facing production and market challenges after rainfall and gusty winds affected fields in several areas of Rangpur district.

Rainfall on Thursday and Friday inundated potato fields in locations including Mahiganj, Amashu Kukrul, and Palichara in Rangpur Sadar upazila, as well as Pirgachha upazila. During field visits, potato farms were observed under rainwater in Tambulpur, Chaola, Annadanagar, and Kandi unions in Pirgachha upazila.

Growers have been working to drain water from fields in an attempt to protect crops from potential damage and rot.

"I cultivated potatoes on 10 bighas of land, and the yield was quite good. But the sudden storm and rain have caused significant damage," said Ismail Hossain, a farmer from Chaola union.

"When I came to the field this morning, I saw water had accumulated everywhere. Now we are trying to drain it out," he said.

The weather event has occurred at a time when potato prices in local markets have already declined.

"There is almost no price for potatoes in the market now. It is selling at only Tk 8 to Tk 10 per kg. After this rain, the price may drop by another Tk 2 per kg," said Ismail, describing the rainfall as "a blow on top of an already dire situation."

Producers also report cost pressures linked to fertiliser prices and storage limitations.

"We cultivated potatoes, taking loans. But the market price is very low," said farmer Emdadul Haque Babu.

"If we want to store potatoes in cold storage, we have to pay additional charges. Otherwise, we are forced to sell them cheaply to middlemen and syndicates. So I left some potatoes in the field, hoping to sell them when prices improve. But the sudden rain may ruin everything."

Farmers in rural areas report similar financial risks linked to rainfall and market conditions.

Several growers in the Amashu Kukrul area said losses in potato farming have occurred in recent years. Farmer Mohammad Arif reported investing nearly US$20,492.63 (converted from Tk 2.5 million) in potato cultivation this season and now expects financial losses.

"On one hand, market prices are low, and there are allegations of syndicate control. On the other hand, this rain has added to our worries. Like last year, we may again face losses," he said.

Another grower said potatoes stored in cold storage last year could not be withdrawn due to continued low market prices.

Farmers have called on the government and the Department of Agricultural Extension to provide support to offset losses.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, potatoes were cultivated on about 225,985 hectares across the eight districts of Rangpur division this season, producing approximately 5.67 million tons.

In Rangpur district, potatoes were cultivated on 54,050 hectares this year, compared with 66,280 hectares last year.

Source: The Financial Express