UK plans healthy food reporting rules for large food companies

The UK government has outlined plans in its NHS 10-year Plan (2025) to introduce a Healthy Food Standard (HFS) for large food companies. The proposal aims to create a consistent framework for measuring the health profile of food sold in the UK.

The government plans to introduce requirements for standardized reporting during the current parliamentary term. Company-level target setting may follow in the next term of government. Further details are expected to be developed through a consultation planned for spring 2026.

The proposal reflects concerns that voluntary reporting has not produced consistent or comparable data on the health and sustainability profile of food company portfolios. Investors and policymakers report limited visibility into what companies sell, how product portfolios are changing, and whether transition strategies are measurable.

© The Food Foundation

Food companies influence public health and environmental outcomes through their supply chains and product portfolios. These factors can also create economic and financial impacts. Analysis from Nesta indicates that obesity and excess weight cost the UK economy about £31 billion (US$40.3 billion) each year through reduced productivity.

Investors report that information on the nutritional profile of food company sales remains limited. In many cases, companies do not disclose baseline data or targets for increasing the share of healthier products in their sales. Where data is reported, it often uses different methodologies, which limits comparisons between companies.

Sales-weighted data, which shows how much of a company's sales come from healthier or less healthy products, is rarely disclosed. This can make it difficult for investors to evaluate the overall impact of product portfolios.

Policy analysis suggests that voluntary reporting initiatives have increased awareness but have not produced consistent disclosures across the UK food sector. As a result, mandatory reporting is being considered to improve transparency and comparability.

Standardized disclosures could allow investors to compare companies using the same metrics. Target setting linked to reporting could also allow progress to be tracked over time.

Some food companies have already begun reporting on nutrition-related metrics. Examples cited include Tesco, Unilever, and Nestlé.

The spring 2026 consultation is expected to examine how the reporting framework could be designed. Topics under consideration include which companies would be covered, the metrics used to assess the health profile of sales, requirements for target setting, timelines for implementation, and oversight by a regulatory body.

Investors may review how companies collect data on product portfolios and assess whether current reporting systems could meet potential future requirements.

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