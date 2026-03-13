Gulf states play major role in global fruit and vegetable trade

The Gulf states and Iran play a major role in the fresh fruit and vegetable market. The Gulf states import more than $6 billion worth of fresh fruit and vegetables annually, accounting for more than 8 million tons. Iran, on the other hand, is primarily an export country, with about 5.5 million tons of fresh fruit and vegetables leaving the country each year, valued at more than USD 2 billion. This ranked Iran seventh worldwide as a fresh fruit and vegetable exporter in 2023, ahead of neighboring Turkey. Iran's main markets are Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Oman, and Qatar.

© Fruit and Vegetable Facts

EU imports from the Middle East, mainly from Israel

The EU imports relatively few fresh fruits and vegetables from the Middle East. Israel is the largest supplier with more than 180,000 tons, valued at more than half a billion euros. Iran ranks second with 22,000 tons and a value of €44 million, consisting mainly of (pistachio) nuts.

Huge production in Iran

Iran is a major producer of fruit and vegetables, with around 25 million tons harvested annually, according to FAO figures, making it the region's largest producer. Other countries lag far behind: Saudi Arabia produces 5 million tons, Syria 4 million, Israel 2.7 million, Iraq 2.6 million, and Jordan 2.2 million tons. Major products include tomatoes, dates, oranges, onions, apples, watermelons, and grapes.

The United Arab Emirates main importer

© Fruit and Vegetable FactsWithin the Gulf states, the United Arab Emirates is the largest importer, with 3.5-4 million tons per year valued at $2.5 billion. Saudi Arabia follows with around 2.5 million tons. Iraq also imports 3.5 million tons annually. Iran remains a major exporter of fresh fruit and vegetables with 5.3 million tons.

Gulf states import a lot from South Africa and Egypt

The Gulf states mainly source their products from South Africa, Egypt, China, and Ecuador. The main products are apples, oranges, onions, dates, bananas, mangoes, lemons, exotic fruits, and garlic.

EU exports to the Middle East

The EU exported more than 200,000 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables to the Gulf states last year, 90,000 tons to Israel, and 30,000 tons to Jordan. Apples are by far the most important product, with 214,000 tons, mainly from Italy (150,000 tons), followed by France and Poland (both more than 20,000 tons). The main destinations are Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Jordan. In addition, 32,000 tons of onions were exported, including 26,500 tons from the Netherlands, 10,000 tons of Spanish oranges, and almost 10,000 tons of pears. Kiwis, persimmons, plums, and tangerines also found their way to the Middle East.

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Jan Kees Boon

Fruit and Vegetable Facts

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www.fruitandvegetablefacts.com