Academic study evaluates South Africa’s Farming for the Future program

Woolworths South Africa's Farming for the Future (FFF) sustainability initiative has been evaluated in an independent PhD study conducted at Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

The thesis, titled Between Sustainability Crises and Market Responses: A Critical Analysis of a Retailer-Led Voluntary Sustainability Standard and Its Role in Environmental Upgrading, was conducted between 2021 and 2025 by Catherine Mazhandu at Coventry University's Research Centre for Arts and Creative Cultures under the supervision of Professor David Bek. Funded by the United Kingdom Government's Global Challenges Research Fund, the study evaluates a retailer-led sustainability assurance programme.

The research examined environmental performance, producer resilience, and supply chain stability within the programme.

"This independent study affirms what we have seen through our partnerships with farmers, since we introduced our FFF programme over seventeen years ago. It demonstrates that environmental stewardship and commercial resilience go hand in hand," said Latiefa Behardien, Woolworths Foods Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "FFF is not only helping to restore soil health, improve water management, and protect biodiversity, but it is enabling our suppliers to recover faster from climate shocks, sustain production, and maintain the high quality our customers expect. The findings validate our long-term commitment to science-based, regenerative farming practices and collaborative investment with our producers," added Kobus Pienaar, Woolworths Foods Technical Manager and Farming for the Future expert.

Lead supervisor Professor David Bek said: "Farming is becoming tougher everywhere as droughts, extreme weather, and other climate-related pressures intensify, and this study shows that long-term partnerships between retailers and growers can strengthen supply chains and protect ecosystems. I've been researching this programme for 15 years, and what stands out is the genuine, sustained impact it's having on South African agriculture."

The study combined quantitative and qualitative research. It analysed sixteen years of programme data from Woolworths' Top 30 suppliers to assess environmental performance trends. This was complemented by a producer survey distributed to 115 suppliers, with 68 responses, field visits to observe FFF audits, and interviews with Woolworths management, producers, and industry and government representatives.

"The study gave us a rare opportunity to examine the supply chain relationships behind everyday produce. But what makes this research especially important is that Woolworths opened the programme up to full independent scrutiny - something retailers almost never do. Our analysis shows steady, meaningful improvements that really matter on the ground," said Catherine Mazhandu.

Findings show improvements in environmental performance, increased resilience to floods and droughts, continued supply of fresh produce without degrading soil and water resources, and reported economic benefits. Producers with higher engagement levels showed greater environmental improvements, fruit producers improved faster than vegetable producers, and a temporary decline in performance was often observed during the first four years of adoption as new practices were implemented.

