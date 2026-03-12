Prices for several locally produced fruits and vegetables have increased across markets in Morocco. Consumers report pressure on household purchasing power and question explanations that link the increases to geopolitical developments such as the war in Iran.

Industry representatives say the price increases are mainly related to domestic conditions. These include seasonal supply fluctuations, higher transportation costs, climate variability, and the presence of several intermediaries between growers and retail markets.

Abderrazak Chabi, president of the Casablanca Wholesale Market Association for Fruits and Vegetables, said the recent price increases are not linked to the conflict in the Middle East. According to Chabi, Morocco produces much of its fruit and vegetables locally and exports products to Europe, Africa, and Russia. He added that geopolitical developments could affect transportation costs but are not expected to directly influence market prices.

Chabi also noted that prices recorded in neighborhood markets and large retail outlets are often higher than those at wholesale markets. He linked this difference to Morocco's liberalized pricing system and export activity that can shift part of the supply toward foreign markets.

Consumer organizations also addressed the issue. Ali Shtour, president of the Moroccan Association for Consumer Rights, said domestic market structures play a role in price increases. According to Shtour, the number of intermediaries and limited monitoring along distribution channels can allow speculative pricing.

Consumer representatives have called for stronger oversight of distribution systems and greater transparency in pricing. They also recommend measures to monitor margins and improve market regulation in order to stabilize prices.

Source: Hespress