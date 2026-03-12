Maastricht Aachen Airport approved for plant product inspections

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) in the Netherlands has been designated as an approved inspection location for Products of Non-Animal Origin (PNAO) by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).

The authorisation follows an audit by the NVWA and confirmation by the European Commission. The designation allows mandatory inspections of plant-based goods to take place directly at the airport.

© Maastricht Aachen Airport

As the Netherlands' second-largest cargo airport, the approval allows MST to handle a wider range of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and other plant-based products.

By carrying out official controls at the point of arrival, shipments that previously required transport to other inspection locations can now be processed on site. The designation also allows the airport to expand the list of permitted products and countries of origin.

"Maastricht Aachen Airport is well known for its short transit times and efficient handling processes - critical factors in maintaining the quality and shelf life of fresh, temperature-sensitive goods," said Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development, Maastricht Aachen Airport.

"Enabling on-site PNAO controls reduces waiting times even further, and ensures an optimally safeguarded cold chain for our customers."

In 2025, the airport's status as a Phytosanitary Inspection Centre was reaffirmed. The addition of on-site PNAO controls expands inspection activities at the airport.

The designation supports the airport's development as a logistics hub for fresh produce and plant-based cargo.

Source: Maastricht Aachen Airport