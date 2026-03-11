91% of fruit and vegetable samples in Moldova meet pesticide limits

Most fruit and vegetables sold in stores and markets in the Republic of Moldova comply with pesticide regulations, according to data from the National Food Safety Agency (ANSA).

Authorities analyzed more than 2,100 samples last year. Over 91 per cent met the legal limits for pesticide residues. Products that exceeded the permitted limits were withdrawn or destroyed before reaching retail shelves, according to Marina Dintiu, head of the Directorate for the Safety of Non-Animal Origin Food Products within ANSA. She shared the information during the "Zi de ZI" program on Radio Moldova.

Dintiu said the agency has increased inspections, with a focus on imported products where the risk of exceeding permissible pesticide levels is considered higher.

"Food products are checked at border inspection posts, and the batches from which samples are taken are not allowed to enter the market until the laboratory test results are received. Thanks to these controls, the agency has successfully prevented the sale of food products with excessive pesticide residues," Dintiu explained.

When a product exceeds permitted limits, ANSA inspectors oversee the recall process. According to Dintiu, the products are either destroyed or redirected for other uses to ensure non-compliant items do not reach consumers.

Most cases of non-compliance last year were linked to certain imported batches. Products involved included tea, fresh aromatic herbs such as parsley and dill, pomegranates, and some batches of bell peppers.

Checks on organically certified products did not detect pesticide residues. Of 38 samples labeled as ECO or BIO that were analyzed, all complied with regulations and contained no pesticides.

"For the first time, we sampled ECO and BIO certified products, and we can confidently guarantee that these labeled and certified products meet organic product requirements. In addition to complying with organic standards, no pesticides were detected in these products," Dintiu highlighted.

Dintiu also noted that small producers selling at markets or fairs must provide documentation confirming product quality or laboratory analysis results, as required by market administrations.

Authorities advise consumers to purchase fruit and vegetables from authorized retailers where products undergo sanitary checks and quality verification.

Dintiu added that washing or peeling fruit and vegetables may reduce pesticide residues to some extent, but the effect is limited because residues can remain on the surface or penetrate the product. She said regulatory oversight and traceability of product origin remain important for food safety.

