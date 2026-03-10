Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

DFHV does not fear a shortage of fresh produce:

"The war in Iran is bound to have an impact on logistics costs"

© DFHV

"No one needs to worry about restrictions regarding the supply of fresh produce; the range of products available in Germany is too diverse for that," explained Jürgen Bruch (right), president of the Deutscher Fruchthandelsverband (DFHV), in an exclusive interview. Of course, the situation surrounding this – still – regional war is unclear, and no one can predict how it will develop in terms of space and time. Nevertheless, there will continue to be a comprehensive supply of fresh fruit and vegetables.

However, no one can rule out an impact on prices at this time. "If ships can no longer pass through the Suez Canal and have to travel to Europe via the Cape of Good Hope again, this will lengthen the freight route and lead to higher costs." Prices at gas stations rose immediately after the outbreak of war. The prices for crude oil and diesel are now almost at the same level as they were after the start of the war in Ukraine. "There is no end in sight to this development, and that cannot fail to have an impact on logistics costs," said the DFHV president.

Flexible handling of crises of all kinds
Bruch also pointed out that longer transport routes, especially for fresh produce, also increase the risk of the goods spoiling. However, the DFHV president emphasized that the international fruit trade has always had to deal with crises of all kinds. This applies to geopolitical crises as well as natural disasters such as storms or tornadoes. "We work with fresh products, so we have to react flexibly and quickly," the president concluded.

For more information:
https://dfhv.de/

