"Temporary suspension of mineral oil tax would provide noticeable relief for all households in Austria"

Müller Transporte, one of Austria's leading logistics and transport companies, warns of an already noticeable price explosion in transport expenses, food, and consumer goods for the entire domestic population in connection with the Middle East crisis. Fritz Müller, Managing Director of Müller Transporte: "In addition to ensuring security of supply, the federal government must take swift countermeasures on fuel prices to prevent an oil price shock for the entire population and renewed highs in inflation. An immediate suspension of mineral oil tax is therefore absolutely necessary to at least cushion the massive price and cost increases for the population and our economy."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Fritz Müller (left) and LGV board member Josef Peck

Müller appeals to the federal government and calls for swift and decisive action: "The sharp rise in crude oil and fuel prices has made all transport significantly pricier. This has a direct impact on the prices of food and all other everyday goods for all Austrians. While the population and the economy are suffering from the economic effects of the war, the state is collecting unexpected additional revenue via mineral oil tax, and thus fueling inflation itself. It is therefore only logical that the mineral oil tax must now be reduced quickly or suspended completely."

Temporary waiver of tax revenue necessary

Support for the suspension of the mineral oil tax also comes from domestic producers of vegetables and food products. Josef Peck, CEO of LGV Sonnengemüse, one of Austria's leading vegetable producer cooperatives, comments, "Vegetables have to be transported fresh from the field to the shops every day. Rising fuel prices, therefore, have an immediate impact on food prices for end consumers. Neither we as producers nor retailers nor transport companies can cushion the impact of skyrocketing fuel prices caused by wars. This requires political measures and at least a temporary waiver of tax revenues. A temporary suspension of the mineral oil tax would make a clear contribution to stabilizing the entire supply chain and would provide noticeable relief for all households in Austria."

