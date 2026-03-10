Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Georgian hazelnut exports reach US$19.3 million in February

Georgia exported 1,700 tons of hazelnuts in February with a total value of US$19.3 million, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.

The ministry reported increases in both export volumes and export value compared with the same period last year.

"Compared to the same period last year, the volume of hazelnuts exported has risen by 33% (an additional 407.4 tonnes), while the export value has more than doubled, increasing by 2.2 times (USD 10.4 million)," the ministry stated.

The European Union remains the main destination for Georgian hazelnuts. From August 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, exports to EU markets totaled 9,900 tons.

Key EU destinations include Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Greece.

Additional shipments during the same period included 944 tons exported to Syria, 511 tons to Armenia, and 473 tons to Russia, according to the ministry.

Source: Georgian Public Broadcaster

