Moves to boost horticulture exports through Port of Mombasa

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has launched a stakeholder engagement aimed at improving the movement of perishable exports through the Port of Mombasa in Kenya.

The initiative brings together government agencies and private sector players to streamline the handling and shipment of horticultural products, including fruits, vegetables and cut flowers—key contributors to the country's export earnings. According to KPA, the fresh produce sector generates between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually.

Discussions focused on strengthening the port's cold chain capacity and improving logistics efficiency. Proposed measures include expanding refrigerated container (reefer) capacity, speeding up cargo clearance processes and improving coordination among border control and inspection agencies.

Officials said the measures aim to ensure that perishable exports move more quickly through the port and reach international markets in optimal condition.

Exporters have previously raised concerns about cargo clearance delays and logistical bottlenecks that can affect the quality of fresh produce, particularly in the horticulture sector where products have a limited shelf life.

Speaking during the engagement, KPA Managing Director William Ruto said closer cooperation between public institutions and private sector stakeholders is essential for improving port efficiency.

He noted that better coordination across the logistics chain would help reduce costs for exporters while maintaining the high quality standards required in international markets.

The Port of Mombasa is East Africa's main maritime gateway, serving not only Kenya but also regional markets such as Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kenya's horticulture industry supplies fresh produce to markets across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with cut flowers, vegetables and fruits among the leading export categories. The KPA initiative forms part of broader efforts to modernise export infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses.

