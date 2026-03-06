Bulgaria seizes smuggled cigarettes hidden in citrus truck

Customs authorities in Bulgaria seized more than 6.1 million cigarettes hidden in a refrigerated truck transporting citrus and vegetables from Greece to Poland.

The shipment contained three cigarette brands without Bulgarian excise stamps. Authorities reported a market value of about US$1.25 million (€1.15 million), while unpaid excise duties were estimated at US$753,000 (€691,560).

The truck was inspected during transit through Bulgaria. Officials discovered the cigarettes concealed within the refrigerated cargo.

The driver, a Ukrainian national, was arrested following the inspection. Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

Source: TobaccoReporter