Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Bulgaria seizes smuggled cigarettes hidden in citrus truck

Customs authorities in Bulgaria seized more than 6.1 million cigarettes hidden in a refrigerated truck transporting citrus and vegetables from Greece to Poland.

The shipment contained three cigarette brands without Bulgarian excise stamps. Authorities reported a market value of about US$1.25 million (€1.15 million), while unpaid excise duties were estimated at US$753,000 (€691,560).

The truck was inspected during transit through Bulgaria. Officials discovered the cigarettes concealed within the refrigerated cargo.

The driver, a Ukrainian national, was arrested following the inspection. Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

Source: TobaccoReporter

Related Articles → See More