Kyrgyzstan tests citrus and berry crops for climate adaptation

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reports on the implementation of scientific projects aimed at modernizing the agricultural sector. Current work focuses on updating crop varieties and adapting them to changing climatic conditions across different regions.

One initiative involves testing citrus crops in the Batken region. Seedlings delivered from Turkey are undergoing acclimatization to local conditions. Authorities say the results of the program could determine whether citrus production can be developed in the country in the future.

Research is also underway in the At-Bashinsky district to address drought conditions. Gooseberry and currant plantations have been established across an area of 100 hectares. These crops were selected because they can produce harvests under conditions of limited water availability.

The ministry states that these research projects are part of efforts to adapt agricultural production systems to climate conditions in different regions of the country. The introduction of crop varieties adapted to local conditions is intended to support agricultural production and reduce risks associated with changing climate patterns.

