Diversification of citrus origins as strategic leverage amid climate and market tension

Extreme weather conditions in several European regions are also taking a heavy toll on the citrus fruit sector, directly affecting yields, quality, and commercial planning. Claudio Martinelli, Citrus Fruit Manager at Lo Casto Srl confirms this, describing an increasingly complex scenario for operators and distributors.

© Lo Casto

Production under pressure in Spain and Southern Italy In Spain and Southern Italy, two key regions for European citrus production, partner farmers have reported the combined effects of late frosts, prolonged droughts, and significant temperature fluctuations. These effects are especially evident in oranges and clementines, resulting in lower yields, inconsistent sizes, and varying product quality intended for processing and packaging.

"Weather significantly affecting production is nothing new," says Martinelli, "but this year, the variation has been particularly pronounced, with concrete effects on the availability of standardized products for large-scale distribution." Currently, we are marketing citrus fruits from Spain, Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey, particularly clementines, mandarin oranges, and lemons. The recent floods in Calabria and severe weather in Sicily have significantly impacted supplies, with an estimated impact of around 70 percent in Sicily. In Spain, however, the storms had a limited influence on citrus fruits, affecting other products such as strawberries more."

© Lo Casto

The reduced availability inevitably translates into greater price tension. It also results in more complex planning for large and medium-sized retailers. These retailers are tasked with ensuring the continuity of assortment in a context of diminished supply.

Extra-Europe: Turkey, Egypt and Morocco in the spotlight

In this scenario, non-European countries are playing an increasingly strategic role. Countries such as Turkey, Egypt, and Morocco are helping offset production gaps in Southern Europe. Current campaigns in these regions provide acceptable volumes and quality, allowing operators to maintain shelf continuity and respond to demand without interruption.

© Lo Casto

"Having diverse origins is fundamental to balancing the market," emphasizes Martinelli. "In a context of reduced European supply, having reliable partners in different production areas ensures stability for customers and supports commercial programs. Non-European citrus fruits ensure continuity in the market with their excellent coloring, good size, careful packaging, competitive prices, and, above all, consistent supply."

Balanced distribution and size grading

Backed by well-known brands, Lo Casto Srl's citrus fruit campaign is successfully distributing to major markets in northern and Central-Southern Italy. Despite the critical situation upstream, the goal remains to ensure continuity and maintain quality standards and a regular flow of goods.

The role of small gauges is also of interest. They are used specifically in the supply of canteens and catering. This channel absorbs a significant portion of the product, thereby helping to optimize the lot's overall value.

Diversification as a strategic approach

The current market phase confirms a structural trend: diversification of origins is now a strategic necessity, not just a tactical choice. In an era of increasing climate variability, the ability to source from multiple production regions provides a significant competitive advantage.

