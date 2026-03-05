"We ended the citrus fruit season by focusing on stability, planning, and Northern European markets"

For the Agrifaam cooperative, Lane Late oranges are not simply a late variety, but a strategic step that allows it to end the citrus season while maintaining production identity and commercial continuity.

Maria Malagrinò, president of the cooperative part of Op Copam Toc, tells us about the campaign. "For us, Lane Late represents much more than a late variety. It is the fruit that illustrates our idea of citrus farming: planning, respect for natural cycles, and business relationships built on trust."

© AGRIFAAM Soc. Coop. Agr.

According to Malagrinò, the current season of the organic Lane Late oranges is setting itself apart from the previous ones, especially in terms of greater operational stability. "This year's campaign is characterised by fewer swings and more planning. Volume management has been more careful and oriented towards continuity."

The cooperative's commercial strategy follows a precise model: Agrifaam does not work with the big distribution chains, but rather with qualified wholesalers who operate mainly in northern European markets, particularly France, Denmark, Germany, and Austria. "Guaranteeing reliability is crucial for us. That's the difference from the past right there: less rush for volumes and more focus on building business relationships."

From a production point of view, the season showed good signs of balance. Yields were well distributed, with a good homogeneity of production in the citrus groves. Sizes were also consistent with the needs of the target markets. "We recorded medium and regular sizes, which are particularly appreciated in Northern European countries, where appearance and consistency of size are decisive elements."

© AGRIFAAM Soc. Coop. Agr.

In organoleptic terms, the fruit has a good juiciness, healthy flesh, and a sweet yet fresh flavour. A decisive role is played by the microclimate of the Piana di Sibari, which, according to Malagrinò, helps maintain that balance between sugars and acidity that foreign customers recognise and look for.

Late varieties are gaining space on the European market because they make it possible to prolong the availability of high-quality oranges in the final phase of the season. In this context, Lane Late stands out due to its fruit firmness and good commercial presentation, even at the end of the season. "In markets like France, Denmark, Germany, and Austria, the organic segment is no longer a niche one, but a structural choice. Customers are looking for certification, clear origin, and production consistency," emphasises Malagrinò.

When it comes to packaging, the cooperative is working towards more sustainable solutions. The aim is to introduce lighter packaging with a reduced environmental impact, a direction strongly requested by Northern European markets and consistent with the organic production approach.

Commercial expectations remain positive, but they are marked by caution. "The market is increasingly selective and requires continuity over time," says Malagrinò.

© AGRIFAAM Soc. Coop. Agr.

Bad weather and flooding throughout the season required a more careful management of the harvest. "We did not record significant structural damage, but we intensified product selection to guarantee the quality standard required by the foreign markets."

After Lane Late, it is the moment for Valencia

The cooperative's commercial programme does not stop with Lane Late. The season will continue with Valencia oranges, allowing Agrifaam to maintain continuity of supply in the final phase of the citrus campaign. "Closing with Lane Late and continuing with Valencia means offering continuity, identity, and consistent quality to our commercial partners."

For more information:

AGRIFAAM Soc. Coop. Agr.

C.da Sant'Irene

87064 Corigliano-Rossano (CS) - Italy

+39 0983 524433

[email protected]

agrifaamcoop.it