Vegetable processing technology showcased at IFE Manufacturing London 2026

From 30 March to 1 April 2026, Sormac will participate in IFE Manufacturing London at Stand N517. The exhibition, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week at ExCeL London, focuses on food production and supply chain technologies in the UK market.

At the event, Sormac will present technologies used in fresh vegetable processing, focusing on processing efficiency, product quality, and yield in daily operations.

© Sormac

Always Fresh in practice

For Sormac, Always Fresh refers to maintaining product quality during processing and developing processing technologies for the fresh produce sector.

Visitors will be able to speak with company representatives about processing systems designed to support yield management, labour efficiency, and consistent product quality while meeting food safety requirements.

Live demonstration: Basket centrifuge MC-44/Vario

Visitors to Stand N517 will be able to see the Basket centrifuge MC-44/Vario in operation. The machine removes excess surface water from washed salads and vegetables. Drying supports shelf life and product consistency. The MC-44/Vario is part of Sormac's portfolio of machines used in fresh-cut processing.

© Sormac

Scalable line solutions

Sormac will also present its vegetable processing line featuring the Belt Slicer BSM-150. The belt slicer can be used for several cutting applications, including straight cuts, cross cuts, julienne, and crinkle cuts for fresh produce.

The line can be configured with washing and drying equipment depending on product type and processing capacity.

Company representatives will be present to discuss the processing systems with visitors.

"Our goal is to help processors deliver fresh-cut products while improving operational efficiency and sustainability. IFE Manufacturing London offers an opportunity to connect with UK partners and demonstrate how our solutions keep operations Always Fresh," said Sean Martin, Managing Director of Sormac Ltd.

Sormac will be present at Stand N517 during IFE Manufacturing London 2026.

For more information:

Dean Stroudley

Sormac

Tel: +44 (0) 7423 678747

Email: [email protected]

www.sormac.com

Sean Martin

Sormac

Tel: +44 (0) 7771 882 516

Email: [email protected]