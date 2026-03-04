Swiss food retail giant announces partnership with Buonvicini AG

The Migros Group is reorganizing its import logistics for fruit and vegetables: from 2028, Buonvicini AG will operate this area on behalf of Migros. Optimal processes and solutions for implementation are currently being developed.

As part of this realignment, the aim is to establish focused import logistics with two hubs: the existing southern location in Stabio (TI) and a new northern location. After intensive evaluation, the logistics center of the Migros Basel cooperative in Münchenstein (BL) has emerged as the ideal location. The decisive factors were its location in the border triangle, excellent transport links, and the possibility of making efficient use of the existing infrastructure. In addition, suitable follow-up solutions will be ensured for all employees affected.

To create the necessary space for Buonvicini AG in Münchenstein, the Migros Group plans to relocate all the Migros Basel cooperative's logistics activities to Schönbühl (BE) to the Migros Aare cooperative, where the existing logistics platform can be used. Negotiations for this project have begun, and the contract is expected to be signed in summer 2026. Full implementation of the project is planned for 2030.

With this realignment, the Migros Group is laying the foundation for modern, efficient logistics that will guarantee maximum freshness for customers and strengthen the Migros Group's core business in the long term.

