Photo Report: Sana Food 2026

Following the recognition of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Sana Food 2026 (22–24 February) further strengthened its position as a benchmark platform for healthy and sustainable foodservice, with a strong focus on local territories, culture, and development. Co-located with the Slow Wine Fair and organized by BolognaFiere, this dynamic event attracted a large audience and promoted commercial synergies and sector growth driven by quality, sustainability, biodiversity, and innovation. The fair welcomed 16,000 visitors and 350 international buyers from 30 countries.

Click here to access the photo gallery

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

Some companies exhibited for the first time this year, while others renewed their annual presence. "The combination of food and wine is good, but it could be better," commented an organic producer. Feedback was more positive than last year, and establishing contacts with several buyers, including foreign ones, bodes well for future business opportunities.

Therefore, the exhibitors were very positive. "There is great participation and sharing among exhibitors, and it is a fair where our values find their place," said one operator. Sana Food confirmed itself as an important showcase where fresh (though in the minority) and processed (the overwhelming majority) products can be carefully and thoughtfully selected for promotion.

Click here to access the photo gallery

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

At Sana Food, exhibitors offered specialty products from quality supply chains, including PDO, PGI, vegan, organic, social food, and sustainable business offerings. The Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry sponsored the event with a booth and a program of official meetings, thereby confirming its pivotal role in promoting high-quality Italian agricultural products. The fair featured tastings, roundtable discussions, and training sessions, with producers from the Slow Food networks acting as the event's main protagonists. These experiences were made possible through the new partnership with Slow Food, in addition to the longstanding collaborations with FederBio and V-Label Italia.

Click here to access the photo gallery

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

CIA - Agricoltori Italiani (the Italian Farmers' Confederation) and Coldiretti, two of the sector's leading organizations, contributed to strengthening dialogue between institutions and businesses. With its 18 organic farms, CIA provided a tangible example of sustainable agriculture and regional diversity. Organizations such as APT Emilia-Romagna, the Autonomous Region of Sardinia — through the Regional Agency Laore Sardegna and the Fondazione Distretto Sardegna Bio (Sardinia Bio organic production district foundation) — the Region of Calabria, and the Chamber of Commerce of Bologna formed networks of more than 40 companies promoting outstanding local products, along with narratives rooted in heritage and innovative practices.

Click here to access the photo gallery

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

Thanks to the new collaboration with the Federazione Italiana Cuochi (Italian Chefs Federation), training and gastronomic culture were given prominent space at Sana Food. In the OoH Lab! area, nine masterclasses gave professionals the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Italian culinary techniques, ingredients, and regional specialties.

Click here to access the photo gallery

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

With more than 100 products and over 50 companies, Sana Novità once again confirmed its role as a hub where innovation takes shape and turns into concrete business opportunities. It is a space that anticipates and shapes foodservice trends by connecting companies and professionals seeking quality, authenticity, and new market prospects.

The next, third edition of Sana Food will take place at BolognaFiere from 21 to 23 February 2027.