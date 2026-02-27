“In today’s transport landscape, you need to stand out”

What began in 2002 as a small transport company with one driver and one truck has grown into a business with 25 drivers, 35 trailers, and a broad customer base. Over the years, Red.Line Transport has firmly established itself within the Belgian transport sector. "As a transporter, it is important to distinguish yourself in some way. For us, that quickly proved to be flexibility and service," says Sam Redant, founder of Red.Line Transport.

"From 2002 to 2008, we operated as a subcontractor, after which we gradually began building our own customer base," Sam explains. Over time, he expanded step by step. This growth was made possible in part by close cooperation with customers, which allowed the company to broaden its focus from transporting fruit and vegetables to also transporting meat products. "Meat now represents a larger share of our activities, but we remain active in fruit and vegetables. However, fruit and vegetables, as well as flowers and plants, are highly seasonal. That makes diversification essential," says Sam. This diversification has helped Red.Line better serves its customers and safeguards continuity during the off-season.

Distinction

© Red.Line TransportRed.Line primarily operates in Belgium's neighbouring countries: the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK. Although the company occasionally travels to Italy, Spain, or Eastern Europe, this is mainly at customers' request. "Our usual operating radius is within 800 kilometres of our base, but we are flexible and can travel further if required," Sam explains.

According to Sam, Red.Line's strength lies in the flexibility and speed with which it responds to customers' needs. "In the fresh produce sector, fast response is essential. Every day, 15 of our trucks depart to serve our customers, who in turn supply their own clients. Always at the requested time," he says. "Our ability to respond quickly and effectively to last-minute requests has made us a reliable partner for customers who depend on timely deliveries of daily fresh produce."

"Our regular customers know we are always prepared to go the extra mile. That has helped us not only satisfy our customers, but also build a strong reputation."

New warehouse

Red.Line is also building a new warehouse as a strategic investment in the future. The new facility will offer 2,000 square metres of storage space and can be refrigerated in the future, further strengthening the company's storage capabilities. "The warehouse will allow us not only to process goods more efficiently, but also to respond more quickly to last-minute requests, particularly from customers in countries such as France and the Netherlands," he explains.

Although the warehouse is not yet refrigerated, plans to install cooling systems are already in development. This will enable the company to offer an even broader range of services and respond more flexibly to customer needs. "It is also a form of risk diversification and an additional service. We are ideally located on the road to France, so it is good to be able to offer this to our customers. There are still opportunities available for interested parties, by the way."

Growth while maintaining quality and flexibility

Sam emphasises that flexibility and customer-focused service will remain central in the years ahead. "We want to continue growing, but without losing sight of where we started. Over the next five years, we aim to further expand our fleet and serve our customers even better," he says.

There are also ambitions to further develop the warehouse and prepare for rising demand for cold storage. "Our vision is to continue growing step by step, while maintaining the quality and flexibility that have defined our success so far."

The transport sector faces considerable challenges, including price pressure, rising costs, and increasing consolidation. This makes it more difficult for smaller companies to survive in the long term. "Nevertheless, we have managed to stand out through service and reliability. We work not only for large companies, but also for smaller ones seeking flexibility and personal contact, which we can always provide."

Next 25 years

"The fact that we have been successful for almost 25 years shows that we have made, and continue to make, the right choices," Sam says. The company will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2027. While proud of what Red.Line has achieved, he is already looking ahead to the next 25 years. "We hope to continue growing and innovating, but above all to preserve the culture of customer-focused service that has brought us this far," he says.

"We have learned a great deal over the past years, and every day we give our all to remain a reliable partner for our customers. Despite the challenges and the many takeovers and bankruptcies within the transport sector, we see a promising future. However, we must always continue to uphold the flexibility and customer focus that define our success," Sam concludes.

