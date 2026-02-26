Vietnamese durian prices rise as authorities warn on quality

Durian prices in Vietnam have increased following a limited supply after Tet, generating higher farmgate returns across the Mekong Delta. However, sector representatives and authorities are urging growers and exporters to prioritise quality control and planting discipline over short-term gains.

In Tay Ninh Province, farmer Tam Dong reported higher prices compared to the same period last year. "This year, durian is a big win. Every year at this time, the price of Monthong durians is only around VND115,000/kg (US$4.41), but we have to transport them to the depot to sell. This year, it has increased to VND150,000 ($5.75) per kg, and traders come right into the orchard to buy. Similarly, the price of Ri6 durians has now jumped to VND82,000 ($3.14) per kg, compared to only about VND55,000 ($2.11) per kg last year. This is the highest price level in the past 3 years."

After deducting production costs, profits are estimated at VND35,000 to VND50,000 per kilogram, approximately US$1.72 per kilogram. In the early 2026 crop, his household harvested nearly 12 tons of Monthong durian, with profits exceeding VND500 million, around US$19,155.

According to the Dong Thap Province Durian Association, the current supply is limited as domestic production enters an off-season phase. The Thai supply is also low. In areas such as Cai Lay in Dong Thap Province and Cho Lach in Vinh Long Province, output has decreased by around 30% compared to the same period in 2025 due to prolonged heavy rains last year, which caused root rot and weakened root systems.

Export enterprises report difficulties sourcing sufficient volume. "It's extremely challenging to fill a container of 20 tonnes because the quantity of durians is not large and is scattered across many provinces. Enterprises have to spend a lot of time and money on purchasing and transportation. To get enough goods, many traders have pushed durian prices up, making the supply even more strained," said a representative of Phuong Ngoc Cai Be Co. Ltd.

The Dong Thap Province Durian Association noted that some enterprises are increasing purchases early in the year, while demand in China remains at normal levels. Authorities in Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, and Can Tho have called for stricter supervision of planting area codes and harvest practices.

"It's advisable against harvesting when the fruit is not mature enough just to take advantage of high prices, which often come with significant risks. Unstable quality in this produce will affect the prestige of the entire industry," a leader of the Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment stated.

Industry bodies also warned that higher prices could trigger unplanned expansion. Local authorities are conducting area statistics and reinforcing planting plans to prevent oversupply and maintain production-consumption linkages.

