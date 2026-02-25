Alicante launches a fixed sea route to Dakar

The Port of Alicante has established a regular shipping service to the Port of Dakar. This new route forms a reliable logistical corridor between West Africa and Alicante province, aiming to boost competitiveness and support the local fruit and vegetable industry.

The debut of the route, which will run every two weeks, was marked by the arrival of the container ship Candelaria B, owned by Boluda Lines. The vessel docked at dusk on Monday after stopping in the Canary Islands. Unloading was smooth, and 600 tonnes of fresh melon from Senegal were successfully delivered.

The start of this connection aligns with the project to build a cold storage facility in the port area, designed to ensure the cold chain, optimize logistical processes, and provide greater quality assurance for agri-foodstuffs operators.

The Port Authority is also exploring the possibility of launching new direct routes to destinations in South and Central America.

Source: diariodealicante.net