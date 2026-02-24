DIA and Lidl are among Europe's fastest-growing retailers

In 2025, DIA solidified its position as Europe's third-largest retailer by household penetration, according to NIQ data. Under Ricardo Álvarez's leadership, the company boosted its household reach by 3.7% in the past year, now covering 57% of European households.

It is also the only Spanish company among the top 10 for growth in Europe. The list is rounded out by three companies from Germany and Italy, two from France, and one from the UK.

Action leads the ranking with a 4.3-point increase in penetration in France, bringing it to 54% of households. Lidl came second with a 3.8-point rise in Italy to 63%.

Lidl also ranks ninth and tenth due to its growth in the United Kingdom (+2.9 points to 66%) and Germany (+2.8 points to 79%).

NIQ stated that in a mature FMCG market, household penetration drives growth, and 2025 results show that scale, proximity, and clarity outweigh complexity.

Source: revistainforetail.com